Air Products Combines Technology Expertise and Introduces Air Products Membrane Solutions

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), the global leader in production of gas separation and purification membranes, today announced a new brand identity for its world-leading membrane business units, which will now all operate around the world as Air Products Membrane Solutions.

The new identity moves the former business units including Air Products PRISM® Membranes, Air Products Norway, and Permea China Ltd. teams under one name to simplify the customer experience and further spur collaboration and innovation amongst the three entities.

"Air Products has been a leader in membrane technology for 30 years. This effort demonstrates our continued commitment to advancing membrane technologies," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products' chief operating officer. "Combining the talents of these teams in one unified business will position Air Products Membrane Solutions to better serve our customers by strengthening our offerings and presence in the marketplace."

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land, and in the air, to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

Air Products Membrane Solutions' key offerings include:

PRISM® Membrane Separators - Offered to value added packagers as an Original Equipment Manufacturer component inside specialized systems. Industries served include biogas upgrading, aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense.

Marine Systems - Air Products is the world's most experienced and largest supplier of marine-based membrane systems serving duel-fuel systems, chemical transport, oil platform inerting and LNG transport. More than 1,800 ships worldwide currently use separation systems based on Air Products' membrane technology.

Engineered-to-Order-Systems - Large industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications, which are fully customized to customer specifications serving the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, and renewable diesel production.

Global Service and Support - Maintenance and optimization of membrane systems. Offering health checks, replacement parts, remote monitoring, and other services to keep membranes operating at peak performance.

For more information on Air Products Membrane Solutions visit airproducts.com/membranes.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of approximately $65 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Air Products