Online Optimism Wins ComPsych's 2021 Health @Work Award

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Optimism is excited to announce it has been selected as the Best-In-Class Gold Award winner for companies under 100 employees at ComPsych's 2021 Health @Work Award. Now in its 17th year, this award recognizes companies that improve the health and well-being of employees through innovative programs that are meaningful to their employees.

"This award reaffirms our commitment to our employees and our company culture. Nothing is more important than the physical and mental health of our team," New Orleans Managing Director Sam Olmsted said. "I'm proud to be a part of an organization that truly values and listens to its staff."

Online Optimism shares the stage with national and international organizations, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), Boston Medical Center, and other companies that create a global impact.

With the addition of Operations Coordinator Sara Bandurian in 2020, Online Optimism was able to institute more programs and initiatives that addressed employee health. They started the "Optimovers" walking club to help incentivize more movement through friendly competition within the company. They have a book club that meets on a monthly basis and they offer an Employee Assistance Program for mental health counseling.

Online Optimism's internal Culture Committee continues to think of new ways for employees to engage with one another and stay connected, which is more important than ever since the company's expansion to Atlanta and Washington DC.

"The best thing about our health and wellness programs is that they are designed by employees themselves, so they are completely customized to our company culture," said Operations Coordinator Sara Bandurian. "We want to make sure people feel valued, respected, and appreciated for everything they do."

About Online Optimism

Online Optimism, a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses with online and offline marketing, was founded by CEO Flynn Zaiger in 2012. The company has been featured in publications including Inc.com, Forbes.com, Fox Business, Huffington Post, and Social Media Today. Online Optimism's team has grown to include 20 Optimists who hold certifications in Sprout Social, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Bing Ads. For more information, visit www.onlineoptimism.com .

