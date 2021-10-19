GOBankingRates Announces The Best Credit Cards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Americans find the best credit cards for their needs, GOBankingRates conducted a detailed evaluation to uncover the Best Credit Cards available now.
"For this year's Best Credit Cards, GOBankingRates looked at the credit card offerings from banks with over $100 billion in total assets as well as the largest three credit unions in terms of total assets. This led us to analyze 139 individual credit cards within 5 distinct categories with 4,704 individual data points across 43 scoring factors," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "2021 was the first year GOBankingRates looked at a separate 'Best Cash Back Credit Card' category apart from our usual 'Best Rewards Credit Card' category. With the above being said, this year's Best Credit Cards has been GOBankingRates most thorough and detailed examination of the top credit cards on the market for our audience."
GOBankingRates determined the Top 10 credit cards in these five popular categories:
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Chase Freedom Flex
Barclays JetBlue Plus Mastercard
U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature
U.S. Bank FlexPerks Gold American Express
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Travel Credit Cards
Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express
Chase United Quest
Chase United Explorer
Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express
First Bank Sun Country Airlines Visa
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Airline Credit Cards
American Express Blue Cash Preferred
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Chase Freedom Flex
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature
U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Rewards Credit Cards
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum
Union Bank Platinum Visa
SunTrust Cash Rewards
M&T Visa
KeyBank Latitude
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Chase Freedom Flex
American Express Blue Cash Preferred
U.S. Bank Cash + Visa Signature
Citi Custom Cash
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Cash-Back Credit Cards
While there are endless cards to choose from, there is one aspect many Americans agree on: annual membership fees are the worst, according to a new survey by GOBankingRates. The survey also revealed a surprising discovery when it comes to how many credit cards we carry in our wallets. The majority of respondents reported having only one or two cards. Americans also seem to be staying away from bad habits when it comes to their credit card bills with nearly half of the 1,000 respondents GOBankingRates surveyed said they pay their bill in full every time.
"At GOBankingRates, our goal is always to educate our readers and empower them to make the best financial decisions possible, and our Best Credit Cards rankings are one more way we are doing that. We've cut through the clutter of available offers to find the credit cards that will best fit our readers' needs," said Don Sena, VP of Content at GOBankingRates. "Whether they're looking to save on travel, get cash back or use their everyday shopping to earn rewards, we've found the top credit cards to help them achieve their goals."
