BARBRI Global Acquires PowerScore

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRI Global, the world's premier legal education provider, today announced the acquisition of PowerScore, LLC, a leader in test preparation for the law school admission test (LSAT) and other high-stakes exams. The deal bolsters BARBRI's ability to continue offering best-in-class exam preparation products across the legal education life cycle.

BARBRI Global, the world's premier legal education provider, today announced the acquisition of PowerScore, LLC.

"The addition of PowerScore to the BARBRI platform strengthens our leadership position and ability to help students all over the world get into law school, succeed in law school, gain licensure, get good jobs and advance in the workplace," said Steve Fredette, CEO of BARBRI. "Given our shared focus on delivering optimal learning outcomes for the students we serve, PowerScore is the logical partner to anchor BARBRI's footprint on the front end of the legal education life cycle."

PowerScore is known for its multi-modal product suite that exceeds industry standards and has helped tens of thousands of students perform well on standardized tests. Since its founding in 1997, PowerScore has developed a reputation as the 'thought leader' in LSAT preparation and the leading provider of test prep for other high-stakes exams including GMAT, GRE, ACT and SAT.

"By leveraging the BARBRI platform, PowerScore plans to accelerate growth through technological innovations, investing in new product-delivery methods and disrupting the status quo in the marketplace," said David Killoran, CEO of PowerScore, who will continue to lead PowerScore within BARBRI. "The combined strength of two premier test preparation organizations unlocks unique opportunities to best serve students as they progress through their education."

About BARBRI Global

BARBRI Global, part of the Francisco Partners portfolio, is a global learning and technology company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys, and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI's success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioral economics, learning science, and more to develop solutions for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses that includes U.S. bar exam preparation, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, online program management and professional development. Founded in 1967, BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

For more information, please visit www.barbri.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the industry. With more than $25 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential.

For more information, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE BARBRI