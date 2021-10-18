HPIL Announces it has Closed the Sale NFT Procurement to Stargaze Entertainment Group

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT Procurement a division of HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) previously announced that it had signed a Letter of Intent with Stargaze Entertainment Group (OTC:STGZ) to acquire NFT Procurement a division of HPIL and as of October 15th, 2021 has closed the transaction.

The transaction will give NFT Procurement a better home, where it holds over 140 Domain names of Celebrities, Athletes and Politicians, (www.nft.nameinserted.com).

The sale is where in exchange Stargaze Entertainment Group will issue Sixty Million shares to HPIL Holding where then HPIL will be filing a registration statement within 30 days to then be able to disperse the shares to HPIL shareholders on a designated plan.

"The update on the OTC review is that we are truly 1-2 days away as the delay has been due to legal counsels' availability and has been frustrating for all, however I assure it will be done", said Stephen Brown, CEO.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information: HPIL Holding, 1720 650 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8, Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO, www.hpilholding.ca, info@hpilholding.ca, Ph: (778) 819-1956

