South Carolina Governor, Officials Celebrate Generac Trenton Facility Opening

TRENTON, S.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today celebrated the grand opening of its newest manufacturing, assembly, and distribution operation in Trenton, with a ceremony attended by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with other state and local officials. The new Generac facility supports the increased national demand for home standby generators and associated energy technologies and serves as a strategically important distribution center for the Company in the southeastern part of the United States.

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with remarks from Governor McMaster and Edgefield County Council Chairman Scott Cooper, and was also attended by State Senator Shane Massey, State Representative Bill Hixon, State Representative Bill Clyburn and Generac executives. During the ceremony, the Edgefield County Legislative Delegation recognized Generac and the Company's significant contribution to the region.

"It has not been a full calendar year since Generac announced operations in South Carolina, and they have already made a lasting impact in Edgefield County," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Generac has already created hundreds of jobs in Trenton and will end up employing a total of 750 people in the Palmetto State by the end of the year. For that, we could not be more grateful. We are proud to have Generac as a member of our state's business community, and we look forward to this partnership for years to come."

"We're thrilled to be building even more of our innovative products in this new facility," said Tom Pettit, chief operations officer of Generac. "The addition of this new plant helps us to meet the growing demand for our technologies and efficiently distribute our products to customers throughout the southeastern United States."

"Generac hit the ground running in Edgefield County. Upfitting their facility, hiring their workforce, beginning production and community involvement all within six months," said Edgefield County Council Chairman Scott Cooper. "We are glad they chose our county and can't wait for them to have even more success."

In February 2021, Generac purchased the 421,000-square-foot manufacturing, distribution, and office facility located at 30 Generac Way, formerly Industrial Park Blvd., in Trenton. The Company then started operations at the facility in early July. Individuals seeking career opportunities at the Trenton plant can learn more and apply on the Generac careers webpage.

For more information about the Trenton plant or other Generac news, visit www.generac.com.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

