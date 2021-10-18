Birthday Club
CIT Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Published: Oct. 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced its third quarter 2021 financial results. View the full press release.

The news release is available via CIT's News page and the accompanying prepared remarks, earnings presentation and financial data package are posted in the Investor Relations section.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.)

About CIT:
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

Contacts:

MEDIA RELATIONS: 

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Gina Proia 

Barbara Callahan

212-771-6008 

973-740-5058

Gina.Proia@cit.com 

Barbara.Callahan@cit.com 

