Deepbrain AI to supply AI Human Technology to Two Major Media Companies, including BRTV Deepbrain AI signs contract to provide AI Announcer Technology to China's BMN and Qinghai Television, marking the company's successful entry into the global broadcasting industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepbrain AI, a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and a member of Born2Global Centre, has successfully entered the global broadcasting industry with its AI Human technology (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMQbzPeYYX8).

The company recently signed a contract to supply its AI Announcer Technology to the major Chinese broadcasting companies Beijing Radio & Television Station (BRTV) and Qinghai Television. Beijing Radio & Television Station is a major network in charge of government-run broadcasting services for external audiences, and Qinghai Television represents Qinghai Province, the largest province following China's autonomous regions.

The newly signed contract for the supply of AI Human technology to major broadcasting companies in China is expected to provide Deepbrain AI with a wider, global stage for showcasing its AI expertise. Securing a contract with Qinghai Television is particularly significant for Deepbrain AI given that it beat out Sogou, a subsidiary of China's largest IT company Tencent, during the contract bidding period.

As part of its one-year contract with BRTV, Deepbrain AI will develop an AI Announcer specifically designed for BRTV's TV news program. The technology will also be utilized for Beijing Time, BRTV's service app. As part of its three-year contract with Qinghai Television, Deepbrain AI will provide an AI Announcer solution, with the goal of developing two AI Announcers (one male and one female) and introducing the announcers to Qinghai Television's news and lifestyle information programs.

AI Announcers are artificial humans that are created based on AI Human technology, which is a type of deep-learning AI technology. The announcers study and learn by analyzing videos and speeches by real, human announcers and are able to read new texts with the same accents, intonations, and gestures, among other things, as the human newscasters. Deepbrain AI has demonstrated its technological prowess not only by applying this technology to AI Announcers but also AI Bank Tellers, AI Tutors, AI Showhosts, AI Kiosks, and AI Commerce services.

Following its contract with BRTV and Qinghai Television, Deepbrain AI is now negotiating with another Chinese media company, Great Wall New Media, for the supply of its AI Announcer and AI Studios, an AI video composition service.

"We have steadily and aggressively been engaged in sales activities in China so that we can lay the groundwork for establishing a business there, and as a result, we have managed to win contracts with China's greatest broadcasting companies. This is only the beginning—we will continue to seek more opportunities with different companies in the international market to expand as a global corporation," said Deepbrain AI CEO Eric Jang.

Deepbrain AI is intensively expanding its local sales base in China by installing branch offices in Beijing and Shenzhen, while maintaining its Chinese headquarters in Shanghai. The company is also amid talks to supply its AI Bank Teller technologies to major entities in the financial sector—including China Minsheng Bank; Bank of China; Postal Savings Bank of China; Agricultural Bank of China Jiangxi Branch—and its AI Tax Consultant to the Shanxi Tax Office. In addition to its recent contracts, Deepbrain AI will also be introduced as one of Korea's leading new media companies at a national broadcasting conference hosted by BRTV in October 2021.

For more detailed information on Deepbrain AI, visit https://www.deepbrainai.io/en/.

About Deepbrain AI

Deepbrain AI ( www.deepbrainai.io ) provides real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions that utilize AI to quickly create realistic human-like AI models for use in customer service in industries including media, finance, commerce and education. Based on proprietary, patent-led technology, the company's solutions drastically reduce the cost and time of video production while bringing an unmatched and realistic human touch to all content. Headquartered in Korea, with offices in the U.S., the company is backed by leading investors in Korea and China and is privately held.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre ( www.born2global.com ) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

