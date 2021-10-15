ASICWay: New Mining Technology Disrupts Crypto Market

SUNNYVALE,Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly evolving global market for cryptocurrency is currently abuzz with the recent introduction of three extraordinarily designed mining rigs, AW1, AW 2 and AW Pro from ASICWay ( www.ASICWAY.com ). Instead of focusing only on highly proficient and technology savvy mining stalwarts, these three products were created to allow the casual enthusiasts as well as small-time miners to make their fortune out of crypto mining by generating a return of investment within just one month.

Within less than a month in the market, the miners have been used by many common users without any technical background to earn healthy returns on their investment. This has been made possible by the extraordinary hash power offered by the products. Also, with low energy-consumptions, ASICWay miners are now amongst the most energy-efficient mining hardware in the market.

AW 1 Miner: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2,5 GH/s, and Monero 3 MH/s, and 650 W power consumption.

AW 2 Miner: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, and Monero 5 MH/s, and 850 W power consumption.

AW Pro Miner : Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, and Monero 16 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption.

Projected earning potential for AsicWay AW PRO

Bitcoin: $678.35 /day, $4748.42 /week, $20.35k /month, $247.60k /year

Litecoin: $805.91 /day, $5641.35 /week, $24.18k /month, $294.16k /year

Ethereum: $899.75 /day, $6298.24 /week, $26.99k /month, $328.41k /year

Monero: $1099.59 /day, $7697.11 /week, $32.99k /month, $401.35k /year

Projected earning potential for AsicWay AW 2

Bitcoin: $208.15 /day, $1457.08 /week, $6244.63 /month, $75.98k /year

Litecoin: $257.01 /day, $1799.05 /week, $7710.21 /month, $93.81k /year

Ethereum: $267 /day, $1869 /week, $8000 /month, $97.50k /year

Monero: $321 /day, $2253 /week, $9658 /month, $117k /year

Projected earning potential for AsicWay AW 1

Bitcoin: $129.32 /day, $905.26 /week, $3879.69 /month, $47.20k /year

Litecoin: $160.30 /day, $1122.10 /week, $4809 /month, $58.51k /year

Ethereum: $170.18 /day, $1191.27 /week, $5105.44 /month, $62.12k /year

Monero: $207.94 /day, $1455.56 /week, $6238.10 /month, $75.90k /year

Over the years, cryptocurrency mining has seen serious improvements. However, owing to the highly technical nature of this domain, it had limited to no scope for people that are technologically challenged. ASICWAY has already changed that perception by creating three rigs that are pre-configured and just needs to be plugged-in for an uncomplicated crypto mining experience.

The miners from ASICWay are suitable for use at home because they generate low amounts of heat as well as noise. Moreover, unlike hundreds of products in the market, the miners do not need a huge space.

To find out more about ASICWay Miners , please visit https://asicway.com

About AsicWay: AsicWay is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

Media Contact

Aydan Brown

media@asicway.com

+1 650 741 1299

