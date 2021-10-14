Mindy Kaling and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown join Alteryx for Alter.Next: Accelerating your Analytics

Alteryx Executives and Customers Gather to Accelerate Analytics in the Enterprise, Unleashing the Power of Data for Problem Solvers and Business Leaders

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced the lineup for its Alter.Next virtual event, which will take place for the Americas audience on October 26, with events broadcasted in APAC on October 28 and EMEA on November 4. The free event will provide business leaders with an exclusive opportunity to hear about analytics automation breakthroughs to accelerate digital transformation. Alter.Next will feature presentations from celebrity Mindy Kaling, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, and other analytics leaders on best practices for data-driven decision-making to stay ahead of the competition.

"While data is at the heart of digital transformation for many organizations, a lack of highly skilled data workers often prevents businesses from unlocking the total value from their data. By upskilling employees, many more people can be impactful to the organization with analytic insights and predictions," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx. "We have carefully curated the agenda for Alter.Next to provide business leaders with a roadmap for solving tough analytics problems and upskilling their employees to apply analytics to new areas of their businesses."

Attendees at the event will hear from business leaders who have achieved better outcomes by empowering more of their workforce with automated analytics building blocks. This includes Alteryx customers The Home Depot, who will share how they sparked innovation across their organization using automation that upskilled the workforce, and Herman Miller, who will discuss how they created a center of excellence with a modern analytics stack that reduced repetitive manual data work. Additionally, Mindy Kaling, a writer, producer and actor who first became known as Kelly Kapoor on the television comedy The Office, will share her own story of growing, evolving and upskilling as she added the titles of entrepreneur, creator and mother to her list of achievements, all while following her guiding mantra to make a difference.

The full list of sessions will include:

Race to Innovation | Paula Hansen , CRO of Alteryx

Democratizing Analytics at Scale | Alan Jacobson , CDAO of Alteryx

The Home Depot jumpstarts automation with PwC and Alteryx

Accelerating Analytic Transformations | Suresh Vittal , CPO of Alteryx

Modern Analytics Stack with Herman Miller

Drive to Analytics | Zak Brown , CEO of McLaren Racing and Mark Anderson , CEO of Alteryx

Celebrity Guest Speaker | Mindy Kaling

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

