Braxia Scientific CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre to Share Stage With NBA Champion Lamar Odom and 'Psychedelic Concierge' Zappy Zapolin to Discuss the Benefits of Ketamine Treatment for Mental Health

Panel discussion on November 9 at Wonderland: Miami will review the benefits of ketamine treatment for depression and other mental health conditions

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce its CEO, Dr. Roger McIntyre, will join fellow VIPs Lamar Odom and Zappy Zapolin for a panel discussion entitled "Ketamine Treatment Goes Mainstream" at the Wonderland: Miami conference on November 9, 2021.

The two-day event, which is scheduled to begin November 8 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will act as a launching pad for innovative companies connected to the psychedelic medicine space, providing compelling collaboration opportunities for attendees.

As a world-leading depression researcher, Dr. Roger McIntyre has been named one of the world's most influential scientific minds by Clarivate for seven consecutive years. He is a professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and holds professorships at universities in the United States and Asia, including the University of California Riverside School of Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY), Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, Guangzhou Medical University, and the College of Medicine at Korea University. He is also the founder of the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence, a wholly owned Braxia subsidiary that operates a network of ketamine clinics treating depression and other mental health disorders.

Lamar Odom is a two-time National Basketball Association champion, Olympic gold medalist, New York Times bestselling author, and mental health advocate. Odom has spoken openly about the profound healing he experienced with psychedelic medicine and his journey is featured in "Lamar Odom Reborn", the documentary film showcasing his recovery following a very public overdose and near-death experience back in 2015. Reborn documents Odom's journey to break patterns of addiction through medically guided alternative treatments for depression and drug dependency, including meditation, the plant medicine ibogaine, and the administration of medical ketamine.

Zappy Zapolin is the co-founder and executive chairman of KetaMD, a developing telemedicine platform that provides at-home medical ketamine treatments. He is also an award-winning filmmaker dedicated to the expansion of human consciousness and has been described as the "psychedelic concierge to the stars" for helping celebrities and business icons achieve a conscious transformation.

"Dr. McIntyre and I are very mission-aligned on the untapped benefits of psychedelics in the treatment of many mental health conditions," says Zappy Zapolin, co-founder of KetaMD and director of Reborn. "Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic that has been hailed as a transformative treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, and more. I look forward to continuing to educate the masses on how it can be used safely in a clinical setting to change lives."

"It will be an honor to share the stage and discuss the potential benefits of ketamine with Zappy and Lamar, who are superstars of the psychedelic and athletic fields, respectively," said Dr. McIntyre. "While we each arrived at this point from various avenues, we all have the same destination, and that is to drastically lower suicide rates and provide rapid, significant relief to those suffering from depression and other brain disorders."

For additional information on Wonderland: Miami, please visit https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/miami

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a medical research company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. Through its medical solutions, Braxia aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental health disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics, providing treatment for mental health disorders, and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. Braxia seeks to develop ketamine and derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., Braxia currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-acting treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

