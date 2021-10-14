Attorney Dan Newlin Announces: Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, And Clay Walker Will Perform A Free Concert To Honor The United States Air Force Reserve.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Dan Newlin is proud to bring the largest FREE country music concert ever to Florida, starring singer & songwriter Toby Keith along with Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, and Eddie Montgomery. The inaugural musical acts will perform at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Outdoor 500-acre Amphitheater on Saturday, December 4th; with gates opening at 6 pm. Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, along with Dan Newlin will perform an Honorary Salute during the concert to the United States Air Force Reserve.

The concert is expected to be the largest, biggest, and baddest outdoor live music show that has occurred in the last 2 years. The last free concert Dan Newlin produced to honor fallen Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia brought in over 30,000 people, so prepare yourself for a night to remember, with a high performance show by four of America's top country artists. Newlin is planning to take this show to the next level, with a massive fireworks show to honor all of our military heroes. In addition, the United States Air Force will be making an appearance that remains top secret at the moment, with more announcements on this to follow.

Newlin said that he decided an Honorary Salute to the United States Air Force Reserve was in order when he had the opportunity to take a day-long tour of Patrick Space Force Base with his daughter, located in Melbourne, Florida. "I was so impressed and humbled by the Airmen, both male and female, that I met on my full-day tour. The stories that I heard and the hard work I saw being done at the base by so many Air Force Reservists was overwhelming. Every single Airman we met that day took the time to speak with us, sharing their story," Newlin said. It was that day, Newlin approached the Air Force Reserve Staff and told them that he would really like to pay special tribute to the men and women serving in the United States Air Force Reserve at his upcoming country concert. Newlin got more than what he asked for: the Air Force Reserve accepted a community salute at his free country concert but will also be making a unique presentation that is still being developed and will be deployed by the United States Air Force.

Newlin began his Free Concert Series saluting the United States Marine Corp with live bands almost 20 years ago, "I remember it like yesterday, standing on stage with the Marines, it was not about the artists, it was about something so much bigger: our freedom and the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. It was a moment that I will never forget. Today, I can barely remember the musical acts, but I have vivid memories of my nights knowing those Marines and hearing their stories," Newlin said.

"Arrive early to the show is the best advice I can give," Newlin said, "it's going to be a night to remember. It's all about showing our appreciation to the United States Air Force Reserve and I am going to take it to a whole new level, in a way that will be unbelievable!" See you at the concert. Visit www.dannewlinfreeconcert.com for more information.

