Local Churches Address Global Health Disparities in the African American Community

Health disparities significantly impact the African American community and many times the local church serves as a health advocate for families in need. The Balm In Gilead, Inc. recognized this need more than 30 years ago, and equips and trains faith institutions through the Healthy Churches 2030 Conference, a global virtual experience, November 15 – 18, 2021.

"I was once a victim and now I'm a survivor," these are the words of James Lucas, a cancer survivor of more than 15 years, living in Spartanburg, SC. In 2002, Lucas attended a health ministry meeting at his local church. Facilitated by a health professional, Lucas was encouraged to take a routine prostate exam. Lucas agreed and the results were completely unexpected and a shock. Lucas was diagnosed with prostate cancer. If it wasn't for the health ministry at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Lucas would not have taken the time to get a 'routine' exam.

This type of story may seem common. However, illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, COVID-19 and others, disproportionately cause more sickness, hospitalizations and deaths in the African American community. The Balm In Gilead, Inc. provides resources for faith-based organizations in the United States and Africa to promote education and services to address health issues in the African American community.

"We connect faith and public health. We provide scientific research, studies, programming and the tools churches need to build strong, healthy communities," said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, the Founder and CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc.

Thousands of faith leaders, public health professionals and local communities come together to hear from world-renowned speakers and educators. Below are a few of the many conference speakers:

Dr. Clyde W. Yancy , Professor of Medical Science and Chief of Cardiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley , Senior Pastor, Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC), Alexandria, VA

Dr. Pervis Taylor III , Award-winning celebrity life coach, speaker, and author

LaTosha Brown , Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter

Dolvett Quince , New York Times Bestselling author, celebrity fitness trainer

Anthony Brown , Grammy-nominated American Urban Contemporary Gospel artist

The conference features content from sponsors. Diamond sponsors are AARP, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen. Gold sponsors are Myovant Sciences and Pfizer.

Visit HealthyChurches2030.org for registration information.

