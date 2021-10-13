Bitcoin of America is Working to Solve the Gender Problem in the Cryptocurrency Industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency industry has a big gender problem when it comes to female involvement. Bitcoin of America (BOA), a popular virtual currency exchange, is looking to solve this major issue. BOA has been very open about their female involvement at conferences, expos, and even within their own company. Bitcoin of America revealed that most of their top tier positions are filled by Women. Their Chief Operating officer, Operations Manager, Director of Marketing, Director of Agent Locations, and Director of Business Development are all run by powerful females.

Bitcoin of America Female Team

Bitcoin of America sent their all-female team to the largest Bitcoin conference in the world, Bitcoin 2021 Miami. BOA's female team is hoping to encourage other women to join the industry. Alice Gorodetsky, Director of Business Development, shared her thoughts on the industry. Gorodetsky explained, "Male presence is huge in the technology sector and in the crypto space. I am excited to be part of an inclusive company like Bitcoin of America who encourages women to succeed in a male dominant industry."

Bitcoin of America is currently hiring and looking to expand their female team. They are looking to promote women within the cryptocurrency industry and help give them a voice. Jenna Polinsky, Director of Marketing, spoke out about her experiences working in a male dominant industry. Polinsky mentioned, "I am lucky to be part of a team that values everyone's opinions. I have had a positive experience working for Bitcoin of America and am hoping to use my influence to help encourage other women to join the industry.

Bitcoin of America is Registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury, (FinCEN) Bitcoin of America offers several different services including Bitcoin ATMs, Bitcoin Tablets, and an online exchange. BOA has been known to provide fast and hassle-free transactions to their customers while offering top of the line customer support, which makes them one of the best in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin of America