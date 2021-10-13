Allina Health | Aetna Medicare: Together for a Healthier You

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna, a joint venture health plan owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, is dedicated to providing its members with quality care and coverage. As the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) begins on October 15, Allina Health | Aetna is excited to offer expanded Medicare Advantage (MA) benefits including a new debit card available on the Plus plan, $0 Tier 2 Rx copays at preferred pharmacies, increased allowances for comprehensive dental services, and specialist visits via telehealth.

"As we enter another enrollment period impacted by COVID-19, Allina Health | Aetna strives to offer consistent support to our members by providing connected, affordable and convenient care options," said Britta Orr, Chief Medicare Officer. "We continue to focus on providing a personalized member experience by bringing together decades of Medicare expertise from Aetna with outstanding local providers from Allina Health…working together for a healthier you."

Medicare Advantage Plans

Allina Health | Aetna has grown to approximately 15,000 members in just three years, a credit to the unique joint venture partnership between Allina Health and Aetna and its high-value plans.

To continue to provide value to Medicare beneficiaries in 2022, Allina Health | Aetna is offering the following to its MA members:

Comprehensive dental services: Members get up to $2,250 to be used for preventive and comprehensive dental services with extra savings when they stay in network.

Benefits available with all Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans with Prescription Drug: $0 primary care copays, $0 lab services and $0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs at preferred pharmacies.

Debit card: Members in our Plus plan will receive a debit card, which is loaded with $100 every quarter, to cover eligible in-network copays. This new-to-market offering is designed to make accessing care more convenient and put money back in members' pockets.

Hearing, eyewear and over-the-counter allowances: Members receive up to $2,000 per ear for hearing aids, and $350 per year toward eyewear plus $120 every three months for over-the-counter health items.

Annual maximum out-of-pocket-costs as low as $2,800 . Once members reach the maximum out-of-pocket limit, the plan pays 100% of covered medical services.

Allina Health | Aetna is continuing its preferred provider organization (PPO) structure, which allows for out-of-network second opinions or specialty visits at a fixed copay. Additionally, members enjoy nationwide coverage when they travel allowing them to see any Aetna participating provider and pay in-network cost sharing. These benefits – and more – will be available in the current Allina Health | Aetna footprint and will be offered in Steele County for the first time in 2022.

Visit AllinaHealthAetnaMedicare.com to learn more about Allina Health | Aetna 2022 Medicare plans or call 1-833-874-8527 (TTY: 711) 8 am to 8 pm, seven days a week. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2021. A licensed agent may answer your call.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan that brings together the high quality Allina Health facilities and broad network of care providers and the national health plan expertise of Aetna with its forward-thinking benefits, products and service solutions.

Committed to transforming the way its members experience health care, Allina Health | Aetna is taking a total approach to health and wellness. An approach that focuses on the whole you — body, mind and spirit. The result is more personal, affordable and effective health care for individuals, families and their communities.

Allina Health | Aetna Medicare is a PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Plan features and availability may vary by service area. Out-of-network/non-contracted providers are under no obligation to treat Allina Health | Aetna members, except in emergency situations. Please call our customer service number or see your Evidence of Coverage for more information, including the cost-sharing that applies to out-of-network services. The provider, formulary and/or pharmacy network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary. Members who get "Extra Help" are not required to fill prescriptions at preferred network pharmacies in order to get Low Income Subsidy (LIS) copays. Participating physicians, hospitals and other health care providers are independent contractors and are neither agents nor employees of Allina Health Aetna. The availability of any particular provider cannot be guaranteed, and provider network composition is subject to change.

Media Contact

