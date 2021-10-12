Childhood Autism Experts Expanding Illinois Network

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. and CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum, has announced plans to add two new centers to serve families in Chicago's northwest suburbs. Caravel's newest locations will offer center-based ABA therapy for young children. They will be located in Rolling Meadows and Crystal Lake. Both will open later this fall.

Caravel's expert clinicians specialize in working with children with autism and their families. Caravel offers evaluation, diagnosis, and Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children who are on the autism spectrum develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. Caravel also offers support and counseling for families.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 54 children in the U.S. has autism. Families in many areas encounter long wait times for accessing high-quality treatment programs.

"When a young child is diagnosed with autism, timing is critical," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "One of our primary objectives as an organization is working to ensure that families have access to the highest quality autism care in the field. When we come into new communities, we bring resources and expert clinicians who can help children make the greatest possible gains."

"As clinicians who specialize in autism, we're witness every day to the positive impacts that ABA therapy has for children who are on the spectrum," said Andrea Whalen, BCBA and Regional Director for Caravel Autism Health in Illinois. "We can dramatically alter the trajectory of early development when we're able to identify autism and provide this life-changing therapy to young children."



Caravel Autism Health invites parents and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to visit caravelautism.com. Caravel's experts can also be reached by phone at 847-961-2679 (Rolling Meadows) and 779-287-0008 (Crystal Lake).

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

