Best ROI in Home Cryptocurrency Mining with ASICWay

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICWay ( www.ASICWAY.com ), an experienced manufacturer of crypto mining hardware, is now a favorite name amongst individuals interested in profitable crypto mining from the comforts of their home. The company's recently launched products AW 1, AW 2 and AW Pro have initiated a new age in cryptocurrency mining, offering low heat and noise mining hardware that can be placed within limited spaces at home. Users can start earning profits immediately as the pre-configured mining rigs just require plugging in, choosing the preferred coin, and entering the pool data.

The most attractive benefit of AW 1, AW 2 and AW Pro is the ability of these products to generate quick return on interest for all users. This has been made possible by delivering high hash rate powers that are second to none in the market. Hash rate is a general measure of the processing power of crypto mining rigs. For the miners, a higher hash rate means increased profit-making opportunity and receiving block reward. Moreover, AW 1, AW 2 and AW Pro support profitability with their low energy consumption.

The hash rate powers delivered by AW 1, AW 2 and AW Pro are mentioned below.

AW 1 Miner: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2,5 GH/s, and Monero 3 MH/s, and 650 W power consumption.AW 2 Miner: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, and Monero 5 MH/s, and 850 W power consumption.AW Pro Miner : Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, and Monero 16 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption."ASICWay is one of the earliest companies in this market to create products that are suitable for casual crypto enthusiasts mining from their home without much knowledge or experience,' said Aydan Brown, Chief Executive Office from ASICWay. To find out more about ASICWay products, please visit https://asicway.comAbout AsicWay: AsicWay is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

