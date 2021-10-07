Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Theseus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,200 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Theseus. The gross proceeds to Theseus from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Theseus, are expected to be $160 million. In addition, Theseus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,030 shares of common stock from Theseus at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Theseus's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "THRX" on October 7, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about October 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 6, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of these documents can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theseus is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is developing next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs): "pan-variant" targeted therapies that address all major drug resistance mutations. Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of kinase inhibitor therapy. Theseus is also developing a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797S-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

