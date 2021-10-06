Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Madison Estates has joined the network and will now operate as Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty. The addition comes at a time the city is seeing a resurgence of interest and increases in significant closed sales. The company has been in business for nearly 70 years, and this will mark the brand's fourth affiliated office in the borough.

Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Gerard Longo and Joseph Baglio who bring a collective 50 years of experience to the company. The office is headquartered in Brooklyn's South Shore neighborhood and will service the surrounding area.

"The Brooklyn real estate market continues to appeal to a wide variety of buyers," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The market is seeing significant growth in the luxury sector and continues to appeal to international buyers and young professionals from the tech and financial industries. Our recent affiliation with Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty further strengthens our confidence in one of the greatest cities in the world to own real estate. We look forward to supporting Gerard, Joseph, and their team."

"Brooklyn is a fusion of residents from all cultural backgrounds," said Longo and Baglio. "We believe that this is what makes this borough so strong and unique. It offers buyers the perfect mix of an urban and suburban lifestyle that is rich in culture, nightlife, restaurants, and more. Through our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty, we will have the tools and support we need to further expand our business to break into the South Shore Brooklyn market. Aligning with the brand will afford our agents a huge advantage allowing them to expand their current footprint with global recognition."

Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty possesses nearly 50 professional real estate agents and has strong ties to the community supporting a variety of charitable efforts with a strong focus on advocating for youth initiatives.

Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty possesses nearly 50 professional real estate agents and has strong ties to the community supporting a variety of charitable efforts with a strong focus on advocating for youth initiatives.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 24,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories worldwide. Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website.

