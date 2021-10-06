Roswell Biotechnologies Appoints Biotech Veteran Mike Aicher as Executive Chairman of Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roswell Biotechnologies, Inc., the molecular electronics company, announced today the appointment of Mike Aicher as executive chairman of its board of directors. A biotech industry veteran and entrepreneur, Mr. Aicher brings a wealth of experience in genomics and molecular diagnostics to the company.

"We are honored to have Mike lead our board of directors at this pivotal time," said Roswell Biotechnologies CEO Paul Mola. "Mike's experience growing companies and deep understanding of genomics and molecular diagnostics will be instrumental as we expand the business and commercialize the first molecular electronics chips for drug discovery and research, molecular diagnostics, and genomic sequencing."

Mr. Aicher was president and founder of Alveo Technologies, an infectious disease testing startup focused on solving global health challenges. He co-founded and served as National Genetics Institute's (NGI) CEO for more than two decades. NGI became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Laboratory Corporation of America in 2000. Mr. Aicher held various positions within the company and ran its "Esoteric Business Units," which generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

Mr. Aicher is an executive director at Genetic Signatures, a company providing innovative molecular diagnostics solutions, chairman of CytoBay, a company developing novel oncology solutions, and serves on the board of directors for Techcyte, a company providing artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic solutions. He previously served on the board of directors for Fabric Genomics, which analyses and interprets genomic information, and was a board member of Ariosa, a prenatal testing molecular diagnostics company, until its acquisition by Roche.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Redlands and is a certified Global Biotechnology Executive from the University of California, Berkeley. He also received Ernst and Young's "Entrepreneur of the Year" award for emerging technologies.

"Roswell Biotechnologies has overcome significant barriers to commercializing a molecular electronics chip and succeeded in developing a truly transformational biosensor," Aicher said. "With strong leadership and a biosensor that for the first time digitally captures single-molecule interactions, I expect Roswell will drive significant innovations in drug research and development, disease testing, and precision medicine. I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey."

Mr. Aicher assumes the position of executive chairman of the board from John "Kip" Miller, who has served on the board since 2015. Mr. Miller will continue to support Roswell's board in an advisory capacity.

"Kip's expertise and guidance have been critical to advancing Roswell to this stage, and we are extremely grateful for his support," Mola said. "We look forward to continuing to work with Kip in an advisory role and his ongoing contributions to our success."

About Roswell Biotechnologies

Roswell Biotechnologies is digitizing biology with molecular electronics to elucidate, diagnose and treat disease. The company has developed the world's first molecular electronics chip, the Roswell ME Chip™, by integrating single molecules into standard semiconductor chip technology to deliver a robust biosensor that converges all omics on one platform.

The Roswell ME Chip reads all molecules of life - enzymes, DNA, RNA, proteins, and small molecules - and for the first time provides direct real-time electrical detection of single-molecule events on-chip. Designed to overcome the enduring scaling limitations of genomic sequencing technologies, the Roswell ME Chip Platform significantly reduces genomic sequencing's cost and complexity to advance basic and translational research, precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, environmental surveillance, and digital DNA data storage. Roswell Biotechnologies was founded in 2014 by leaders in DNA sequencing and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

