New Benchmarks Report from Vodori Provides Life Science Companies with Crucial Insights into the Promotional Review Process Report benchmarks include averages for job duration, review duration, number of circulations, and more

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life science leaders use benchmarking as a way to determine how their organizations stack up against their peers. In the first report of its kind, cloud software provider Vodori today announced the "2021 State of Promotional Review: Benchmarks and Insights for Life Sciences," a report that life science leaders can use to evaluate their promotional process metrics against peer organizations.

Key data points from Vodori's

For life science companies, the ability to commercialize effectively is directly impacted by the promotional review process. The more efficient organizations are during promotional review, the easier and faster it is to get new content to key stakeholders and the marketplace. Vodori's new benchmarks report will provide organizations with key insights to understand their own process and drive optimization efforts.

The report is comprised of a subset of anonymized customer data from Pepper Flow , Vodori's promotional review software. Each section of the report presents key promotional review process benchmarks such as average job duration, average review duration, and average number of circulations by industry, team size, and review department. With this information, organizations can identify how to optimize their internal operations to achieve commercialization excellence. The report includes data such as:

it takes Pepper Flow customers an average of 13.6 days to prepare, review, and approve a piece of promotional content

it takes Pepper Flow customers an average of 1.7 circulations to review and approve a piece of promotional content

marketers using Pepper Flow complete their individual reviews of a piece of promotional content in an average of 2.5 days

"Pepper Flow has been working extremely well for our organization and I'm very happy with the software," says Daniella Sampson, Brand Communications Manager at Angiodynamics and current Pepper Flow customer. "It has made me and my team more effective at getting things approved more thoroughly and at a faster pace. And it helps to have everything in one place."

"As promotional review process experts, we often get asked what "good" promotional review looks like," says Vodori CEO Scott Rovegno. "We are excited to launch this new report to answer that question and provide the industry with benchmarks to assess their own process and compare it with peer organizations. This report is just one example of our commitment to making it easy for life science companies to move fast during promotional review and maintain their competitive edge in the marketplace."

You can download Vodori's benchmarks report by visiting vodori.com/benchmarks .

About Vodori

Vodori is transforming lives by empowering life science companies to bring vital drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic solutions to market faster. Vodori's Pepper Cloud® Product Suite streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences including patients, healthcare providers, and key opinion leaders. It is one connected platform that modernizes content review, sales and MSL enablement, and delivers timely analytics to optimize essential processes. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 50 countries worldwide who trust Vodori's ongoing commitment to excellence in product usability and customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com.

