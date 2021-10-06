Appian appoints Frank Fannon as Senior Geostrategy Advisor

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Appointment of Frank Fannon strengthens Appian's senior team

Frank will be a Senior Geostrategy Advisor to the Company, providing expertise on prospective and current investments as well as government affairs

Brings significant business and public affairs experience, having been a senior official for the U.S. Government including "America's Energy Diplomat"

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies, announces the appointment of The Honorable Frank Fannon as a Senior Geostrategy Advisor ("SGA"), based in Washington D.C.

As SGA, Frank will work closely with Appian's senior leadership team to provide insight and advice on prospective and current investments across the Company's portfolio. In addition, he will also advise Appian on government and public affairs, specifically critical minerals policies across the key markets where Appian operates.

Frank currently serves as the Managing Director of Fannon Global Advisors, a strategic advisory firm which specialises in geo-political trends, the energy transition, and market transformations, after a successful career in the private and public sector in the U.S.

Prior to Fannon Global Advisors, in May 2018 Frank was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate as the inaugural Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, a position he held until January this year. As "America's Energy Diplomat", Frank led U.S. Government initiatives across the Indo-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa region to advance free, open markets, and resilient supply chains. Frank also established the multi-country Energy Resources Governance Initiative to share global mining best practice and improve governance.

Before joining the Department for State, Frank was Head of Corporate Affairs at BHP, where he established its U.S. corporate affairs function and led climate change campaigns. Frank was also previously the principal U.S. advisor to the BHP Foundation, focused on transparency and governance, environmental resilience, and education equity. Prior to BHP, Frank led Government Affairs for Murphy Oil Corporation, and was also counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works – where he drafted, negotiated, and helped pass into law the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

After graduating with a B.A. from Radford University, Virginia, Frank gained an M.A. in International, Economics & Trade, from the University of Denver Korbel School of International Studies, and also holds a J.D. from the University of Denver College of Law. Frank is currently a (non-resident) senior advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented:

"Frank is a fantastic addition to Appian, where in his capacity as a Senior Geostrategy Advisor he will provide strategic counsel and critical advice to Appian senior management across our markets. His experience both in the U.S. Government and the private sector will be a real asset for us, highlighting Appian's ambition to attract and retain the best talent globally. Following the close of Fund II and the strategic hires we have made throughout the course of 2021, I am looking forward to what our team will accomplish in our next phase of development and growth.

Frank Fannon, Senior Geostrategy Advisor of Appian, commented:

"It is great to join Appian at such a critical time for the business, as it continues to go from strength to strength in the metals and mining sector. Appian is already recognised for its industry-leading technical and investment expertise, in addition to a growing global presence, and I look forward to supporting Michael and the senior leadership team on Appian's Funds across its key markets and jurisdictions."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 50 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte and Sydney.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Appian Capital Advisory LLP