Tangram Announces Acquisition Of BKM Total Office of Texas

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram, a curator of highly creative commercial interior environments headquartered in Southern California, is pleased to announce its acquisition of BKM Total Office of Texas, expanding into the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex, which will become Tangram's regional headquarters. The newly acquired headquarters office is located at 9755 Clifford Drive, Suite 100 in Dallas, Texas.

BKM Total Office, a Steelcase Premier Partner in 2017, has been a market leader in curated office furniture creations in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area for over two decades. BKM currently operates within four facilities with the headquarter office spanning over 44k sq. ft and three main warehouse spaces totaling 120k sq. feet. The business currently has 48 employees who have received rollover contracts via Tangram.

For the past 20 years Tangram has been a leader in workplace solutions dedicated to creating spaces that empower people to work, learn and heal. Tangram's successful industry partnerships and completed projects have been led by implementing best in class sales, marketing, and technology practices. Tangram is best known for delivering innovative, adaptable designs and cost-effective solutions that help partners and clients drive growth and innovation.

Tangram will bring their expertise in healthcare, education, and commercial spaces to the DFW market and will be led by Tangram Chief Executive Officer, Joe Lozowski, Vice President of Sales, Amber Jones and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Greenko. Steelcase's long-standing partnership with Tangram will also act as a backbone to the evolution and growth in the DFW market.

"DFW represents one the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the world," said Joe Lozowksi, Chief Executive Officer and President of Tangram. "We are eager to work with the local commercial real estate and design community to develop amazing workplaces."

"BKM Total Office of Texas has been a market leader and prominent voice in the Steelcase dealership network since 2002," shared Paul Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Tangram. "We look forward to building on the relationships and partnerships they have developed to continue to build a lasting brand and organization.

"The contract furniture industry is innovating quickly, requiring scalability, access to modern tools and resources," said Jones. "Over the past 20+ years we have built a strong marketing and sales organization in Southern California, we are excited to implement what we have learned to better serve the DFW region."

The company looks forward to expanding its reach throughout the DFW metroplex in the years to come through ongoing investment and recruiting of strong regional talent.

About Tangram

Tangram is a flagship dealer for Steelcase, Inc., and the leading commercial interior solutions provider in Dallas - Fort Worth, Texas and Southern California with offices in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Fresno counties. The company has nurtured a collaborative and people-focused culture in the belief that people fuel innovation. That culture has led to the organic growth of multiple business units complementing the firm's core contract furniture offering: custom furniture, ancillary furniture, flooring and light construction, audio-visual integration, architectural walls, on-site furniture reconditioning, asset management and storage, delivery and installation, and corporate moves.

