Revalize Acquires Sofon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and SON, Netherlands, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, the worldwide leader in sector-specific revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors and their specifiers, today announced the expansion of its geographic footprint and solution portfolio through the acquisition of Sofon, a Netherlands-based provider of Guided Selling and CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software solutions. This combination will further expand Revalize's ability to provide world-class revenue operations and CPQ solutions across industry verticals and geographies.

(PRNewsfoto/Revalize)

Consistent with prior acquisitions, Sofon will be fully integrated within the Revalize brand and organization. The combination strengthens Revalize's position as the worldwide leader in CPQ and revenue operations solutions for manufactured products and allows the company to deliver a broader portfolio of products and services to their expanded global installed base of over 9,000 customers.

"The acquisition of Sofon expands Revalize's operation into continental Europe while adding more Fortune 100 businesses to the company's growing list of world-class customers," said Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize. "Our current customers will enjoy a greater range of solutions to fit a wider range of use cases, while Sofon's customers will benefit from Revalize's global scale and capability."

Sofon develops Guided Selling and CPQ software solutions for companies with complex and customized products in engineered-to-order industries. Customers choose Sofon for quick and easy proposal generation, product configuration, pricing, quotation and order creation. The low-code/no-code architecture and configurable user interfaces enable ease of deployment, use and maintenance.

"Revalize is committed to delivering the most comprehensive portfolio of enterprise-grade revenue operations solutions in the world," added Contardi. "The addition of Sofon is another step in realizing this vision."

Learn more about Revalize and its products, as well as employment opportunities in Jacksonville and beyond, at www.revalizesoftware.com .

About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S.A., the company serves customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Revalize

Alex Cruz

Revalize

alex.cruz@revalizesoftware.com

+1-956-867-1405

Ashley Williams

Wingard

ashley@wearewingard.com

+1-904-707-0475

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revalize