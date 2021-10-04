Grayshift Appoints Law Enforcement Veteran Debbie Garner to Solutions Evangelist

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction, today announced the appointment of Debbie Garner as Solutions Evangelist. With an impressive track record of leading digital forensic investigations to identify child predators, Garner brings 30 years of experience with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), leading the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (GA ICAC TF).

Debbie Garner, Solutions Evangelist, Grayshift

In her new role, Garner will be a thought leader and industry evangelist for Grayshift. She will use her extensive knowledge to align the voice of law enforcement customers with Grayshift's forward-looking strategy and will drive awareness among law enforcement and government agencies, technology partners, and channel partners globally.

Prior to joining Grayshift, Garner was the Special Agent in Charge of GBI's CEACC, where she led a 35-person team of Special Agents, Digital Forensic Investigators, Criminal Intelligence Analysts, and administrative personnel. As the Commander of the GA ICAC TF, her team successfully identified over 2,500 child predators. Garner is also a 2017 graduate of the FBI National Academy - Session 267 and was a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Domestic Security Alliance Council (DSAC). A POST Certified Instructor since 1997, she has presented frequently on Medicaid fraud, firearms, intelligence operations in Georgia, internet safety and online child sexual exploitation.

"I'm passionate about gathering actionable digital evidence to solve crimes and protect our communities and Grayshift is at the forefront of mobile device forensics," said Garner. "I am very excited to join a company that has transformed digital forensics for law enforcement and continues to foster innovation. Grayshift clearly has its finger on the pulse of an evolving industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome Debbie Garner to the Grayshift team. Grayshift has been a strong supporter of her mission during her time at GBI, and her well-earned reputation as an industry leader is the perfect complement to our team," added David Miles, Co-founder and CEO of Grayshift. "Her experience not only augments our ability to deliver innovation in digital forensics but also brings an inherent credibility that will drive awareness and reinforce Grayshift's position as a global leader in mobile access and extraction."

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1000 agencies across more than 35 countries globally. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

