TRI-STATE (WFIE) - According to Mental Health America, the Evansville area is not immune to suicide.

If you are concerned that a loved one is thinking about suicide, ask the question, “Are you thinking about taking your own life?”

There is no research that shows asking the question can move the person to complete the act.

Many studies have shown just the opposite, that those who complete the act gave off clues to a potential attempt. In fact, evidence shows that those considering suicide are relieved when someone reaches out to help.

You can offer resources to your loved one. Call the National Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or our local Suicide Hotline at 812-422-1100, or take your loved one to a local emergency room.

Click here for the risk factors and warning signs of suicide.

There are suicide prevention coalitions in Southwestern Indiana and Owensboro.

Here are more resources:

Mental Health America

Deaconess Cross Pointe

St. Vincent

Brentwood Springs

Youth First

United Way

Peace Zone