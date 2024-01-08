Woman who reached plea deal in toddler fentanyl death back in jail on new neglect charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of several people arrested in the death of three-year-old Kamari Opperman is back in jail on brand new charges.

Records show 24-year-old Allison Smithler was sentenced to probation last February for drug dealing.

Several charges including murder and neglect were dismissed.

Authorities say Kamari got a hold of a fentanyl pill, which killed her. Other children at the home were taken to the hospital.

Sunday evening, authorities say Smithler was found passed out behind the wheel of car in Evansville. They say a child was with her.

Police say it happened around 5:30 p.m. at SE 2nd Street and Monroe.

They say she resisted arrest and made threats to officers.

Her new charges include driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, intimidation, and neglect of a dependent.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.