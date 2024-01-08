Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Wife thought lottery winner was ‘pulling her leg’ when he told her they won in lottery drawing

A North Carolina lottery winner said he and his wife will buy a new car with their winnings.
A North Carolina lottery winner said he and his wife will buy a new car with their winnings.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (Gray News) – One lucky lottery winner in North Carolina said he will be buying a brand new car with his winnings.

The North Carolina Lottery said Roger Lundy won $100,000 in a Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing Wednesday. The drawing had more than 4.2 million entries.

Lundy has wanted a new car for years, and that dream will be coming true after winning $100,000.

“We really need a new car,” he said. “We might get a Hyundai Palisade.”

Lundy said he told his wife they won after he got an email notification Thursday morning.

“She thought I was pulling her leg,” he said. “We are both thrilled.”

Lundy went to the lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize, walking away with $71,500 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The Season-End Extravaganza drawing awarded three North Carolina lottery players with a $100,000 prize, although the North Carolina Lottery said the other two winnings have not been claimed yet.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana expiring this month
Crash at Diamond Avenue and Mesker Park Drive
Accident with injuries causes traffic delays near Diamond Ave.

Latest News

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism
The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Ohio teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
Dogs from 7 state compete in obedience challenge in Evansville
Dogs from 7 states compete in obedience challenge in Evansville
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown