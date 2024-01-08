Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Commission opening bids for Coliseum work

Veterans Memorial Coliseum
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first phase of improvements to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum focuses on interior stabilization.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners say they will open bids for the work at their meeting Tuesday.

It’s at 3 p.m. in Civic Center Room 301.

Officials say the kickstart of the improvements will be funded by $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.

The Commission has invited the public to share their memories, pictures, and videos of the Coliseum by emailing commissioners@vanderburghgov.org.

You can also join the Coliseum’s renovation journey the Veterans Memorial Coliseum YouTube channel.

