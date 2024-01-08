Vanderburgh Co. Commission opening bids for Coliseum work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first phase of improvements to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum focuses on interior stabilization.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners say they will open bids for the work at their meeting Tuesday.

It’s at 3 p.m. in Civic Center Room 301.

Officials say the kickstart of the improvements will be funded by $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.

The Commission has invited the public to share their memories, pictures, and videos of the Coliseum by emailing commissioners@vanderburghgov.org.

You can also join the Coliseum’s renovation journey the Veterans Memorial Coliseum YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.