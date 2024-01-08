Union Co. grad Gabe Adams wins 141 Lb. Title, at KWC Wrestling meet

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College wrestling team returned to the mat on Sunday at the Hawk Classic Open hosted by Huntingdon College. The Panthers placed seventh in a field of 17 teams as Gabe Adams won the 141-pound title while Kelton Farmer finished third at heavyweight.

Along with Adams and Farmer, both Matthew Velasco and Bryar Lane placed in the annual event held in Montgomery Alabama. Adams went 4-0 on the day en route to the 141-pound title. He got off to quick start, winning by tech fall in the first round. Adams won his quarterfinal match 10-4 and advanced to the finals with a 12-6 win in the semifinals. In the championship match, Adams picked-up a 10-7 decision over Domenico DiGena from Reinhardt University.

Farmer finished third at heavyweight. Farmer lost his quarterfinal match after win in the opening round. He then marched to the third-place match after three straight wins, including a 15-2 major decision over Willaim Abbott from Life University in the consolation semifinals. In the third-place match, Farmer impressively pinned Christon Curry from Huntingdon in 3:40 to complete a 5-1 day.

Velasco won his first two matches at 133-pounds to get to the semifinals. Ivan Arguello won the semifinal match, but Velasco advanced into the third-place match after a 9-0 major decision over Blaze Thurber of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. Velasco’s open ended in the third-place match with a loss to Ethan Sellers from Life University.

Bryar Lane went 3-2 on the day to place fifth after a double medical forfeit in the165-pound fifth-place match. Bryson Rowley went 2-2 at 125-pounds while Robert Ward advanced to the heavyweight consolation fourth round to finish 2-2 on the day.

The Panthers finished with 65.5 points on the day to place seventh overall, five points away from sixth. Wisconsin Eau Claire won the team title with 137 points, 15 points ahead of Reinhardt.

Wesleyan will travel to Warrensburg, Missouri on Sunday to compete in the Roger Denker Open, hosted by Central Missouri University. Competition will start at 10AM and continue throughout the day.

