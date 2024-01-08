Birthday Club
UE holding news conference on now former employee’s arrest

ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A joint press conference is expected to take place Monday at 10:30 a.m.

University of Evansville officials say they will hold a press conference with Evansville Police to discuss the arrest of 20-year-old Zachariah Brock.

As we first reported, Brock was a locksmith at the university and admitted to taking panties from students’ dorms.

In an email sent to students, UE leaders also claim that Brock stole gift cards as well.

We’ll have coverage of that press conference here on 14 news.

