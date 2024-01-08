SUV badly damaged by man who regrets selling it, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man changed his mind about selling a SUV, so he dented it up with a 2x4.

33-year-old Gregory Jean-Baptiste was arrested Sunday afternoon. His charges include battery and criminal mischief.

Evansville Police say they were called to some apartments on Irish Lane, and when they arrived, they found the SUV with extensive damage and blood on the ground.

They say the victim told them he bought the car from Jean-Baptiste, and even had the title for it.

He says Jean-Baptiste became upset and wanted the SUV back.

That’s when police say he’s accused of taking out a long 2x4 and hitting the SUV.

Police say he broke mirrors and door handles and put a dent in the front panel.

They say he also broke a window and dove head first into the SUV through that window.

When the victim came outside, police say they were told Jean-Baptiste got out of the SUV and started fighting him.

Both men were taken to separate hospitals.

Jean-Baptiste was then taken to jail.

He has since been released.

