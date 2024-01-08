Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Rep. Bucshon announces retirement

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today, U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-IN-08) announced he will retire at the end of the 2024 session.

“Scripture teaches us, “For everything there is a season,” and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion. Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress.

Buschon is a doctor from Evansville who has been a representative for 14 years.

We are reaching out to Buschon.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana expiring this month
Allison Smithler
Woman who reached plea deal in toddler fentanyl death back in jail on new neglect charge
HASANI ALEXANDRIA GYDEN
Evansville woman caught on camera pointing loaded gun at ex-boyfriend, police say
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co. (Source: Vlad)
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co.
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

Ind. Governor Holcomb unveils 2024 Next Level Agenda with focus on education, childcare,...
Ind. Governor Holcomb unveils 2024 Next Level Agenda with focus on education, childcare, workforce
Comedian Jim Breuer’s ‘Survival with Laughter Tour’ stopping in Evansville
Comedian Jim Breuer’s ‘Survival with Laughter Tour’ stopping in Evansville
New wildlife management area open for public hunting in Webster Co.
New wildlife management area open for public hunting in Webster Co.
Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new Wesselman Playground
Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new Wesselman Playground