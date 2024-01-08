Rep. Bucshon announces retirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today, U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-IN-08) announced he will retire at the end of the 2024 session.

“Scripture teaches us, “For everything there is a season,” and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion. Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress.

Buschon is a doctor from Evansville who has been a representative for 14 years.

We are reaching out to Buschon.

