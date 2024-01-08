Rain On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for heavy rain and high winds tonight through Tuesday night.

Frost early then becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the upper 40s. Breezy this afternoon as winds gust 20-25 miles an hour. Tonight, breezy with steady rain as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Tuesday, windy with occasional showers as high temps remain in the upper 40s. Most of the area will pick up 1-1.75″ of rainfall. Projected rainfall will ease drought conditions. However, minor flooding is possible. Tuesday night, rain changing to snow. Little to no snow accumulation as lows temps drop into the upper 20s to 30.

ALERT DAY: MON PM - TUE (heavy rain and high winds)

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.