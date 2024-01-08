Birthday Club
Police: A pound of meth found during stop of ‘tweaking’ driver

Loraine Jones and Jeffrey Lazare
Loraine Jones and Jeffrey Lazare(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they discovered more than a pound of meth and some crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

Laraine Jones and Jeffrey Lazare were both arrested.

Police say Jones was driving, and the car was parked in the middle of the road near the Pilot truck stop.

Officers say she then abruptly turned into the path of a semi.

When officers pulled her over, they say Jones was visibly “tweaking.”

They say she told officers she had been in Nashville and was traveling to Illinois.

When questioned about anything illegal, they say Jones admitted to having THC vapes, and she had recently smoked meth and crack.

Police say she failed field sobriety tests.

Inside the car, police say they found a bag of around one pound of meth, another bag of meth, a bag of crack cocaine, multiple drug paraphernalia items, and THC vapes.

Police say both Jones and Lazare denied the drugs belonged to them.

Both face several charges, including drug trafficking.

