Phase 2 of Highway 41/Washington pedestrian bridge to get underway

Highway 41 at Washington Avenue.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Phase two of the Highway 41 pedestrian bridge is set to start tomorrow.

INDOT leaders say crews will be restricting traffic on Highway 41 southbound between Bellemeade and Washington Avenue.

[PREVIOUS: Construction set to begin on pedestrian bridge near Bosse High School]

Traffic in all southbound lanes will be restricted to an 11 foot width.

Work will begin on the west side of the roadway.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2024.

