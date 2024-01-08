Birthday Club
Old Huntingburg hospital going up for auction Tuesday

Old St. Joseph's Hospital
Old St. Joseph's Hospital(Bradley Company)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Two former medical buildings that were part of the Old St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg will go to the highest bidder Tuesday afternoon.

Auctioneers say the building are ready for redevelopment and a majority of the demo and prep work is already done.

They are right next to the 55-and-over community, The Loft at St. Joseph’s.

As we reported in 2017, the main building opened as a behavioral health facility, but has since closed.

You can see the auction listing here.

It’s set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

