Ohio teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student

The student “ingested an unknown drug” before becoming “distraught,” the police report says.
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Brenda Ordonez and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio teacher had to undergo a major brain surgery after police say she was assaulted by a “distraught” student.

Police say around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, school resource officers were notified that a teacher was assaulted by her teen student inside a Colerain High School classroom.

An initial investigation led officers to find out the student “ingested an unknown drug” before becoming “distraught,” according to a report from Colerain Township police.

The 16-year-old then assaulted the teacher and a classmate before running out of the classroom.

The teacher was punched “multiple times in the head,” according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teacher was taken to an area hospital where she had her skull cap removed to prevent damage from swelling, and the Cleveland Clinic describes the procedure as a “major brain surgery.”

Family members told WXIX that the teacher has not woken up yet.

Responding officers later found the 16-year-old student in the school’s career center lobby, the police report states.

The student appeared to be hallucinating and had a self-inflicted head injury.

Police said the student was also taken to the hospital and released into police custody after being treated. The student was later transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student was charged with felonious assault and will face discipline from the school district, police added.

Lyndsey Creecy, public information officer for the Northwest Local Schools District, said on Thursday the school was investigating the incident.

“We are actively investigating,” a letter from the school to families said. “We ask that our parents join us in keeping both our staff member and our student in your prayers.”

In another email to families, the school emphasized what happened Thursday “was an isolated incident.”

