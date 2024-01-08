Oak Grove Road is now back open with new improvements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Motorists can finally drive on Oak Grove Road between Burkhardt and Cross Point Boulevard in Evansville.

City Engineer Mike Labitzke tells us inspections on the road were finished last Thursday.

Two extended left turn lanes with a light have been installed from Oak Grove onto Burkhardt Road.

Additionally, drivers now have access to Florida Court at The Promenade and an extended lane to turn right on Burkhardt.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.