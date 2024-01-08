Birthday Club
Oak Grove Road is now back open with new improvements

Marked road
Marked road(Storyblocks)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Motorists can finally drive on Oak Grove Road between Burkhardt and Cross Point Boulevard in Evansville.

City Engineer Mike Labitzke tells us inspections on the road were finished last Thursday.

Two extended left turn lanes with a light have been installed from Oak Grove onto Burkhardt Road.

Additionally, drivers now have access to Florida Court at The Promenade and an extended lane to turn right on Burkhardt.

