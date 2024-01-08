Birthday Club
New wildlife management area open for public hunting in Webster Co.(Kentucky Fish and Wildlife)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A developing bottomland hardwood forest in western Kentucky is the latest property being opened for public use by hunters, anglers and other outdoor adventurers.

According to a release, Blackford Oaks Wildlife Management Area includes 565 acres of former row crop farmland now covered in oak trees planted for wildlife habitat.

Officials say the WMA offers 2.3 miles of shoreline along the Tradewater River and a small oxbow lake attractive to waterfowl.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has opened Blackford Oaks WMA under statewide regulations for all game species.

They say hunting opportunities will include waterfowl, wild turkey, squirrel and deer. Wildlife watchers including birders may find numerous species to observe or add to their life-lists.

The area is located west of Providence, Ky.

A release shows the area was recently donated to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for the purpose of wildlife management and to permanently protect aquatic resources and terrestrial wildlife habitat within the property by preserving, restoring and enhancing the property’s condition.

The property has two parking areas but does not have boat ramps or interior roads. For boat-in access, there is one ramp two miles downstream of the WMA, off KY 132 (Fishtrap Bridge), and a second ramp located 2.6 miles upstream of the WMA, off KY 120 (Montezuma Bridge). Boundaries of the new WMA are marked by yellow paint.

