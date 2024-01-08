Murder trial set to start in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A murder trial is scheduled to start Monday morning in Ohio County.

Court records show Aaron McQuady’s trial is set to start at 9 a.m.

He’s accused of shooting Matthew and Christopher Wallace several times.

Deputies say the men were found with several gunshot wounds in a Rockport driveway back in March of 2022.

They say Matthew died from those injuries.

Deputies say several children were there when the shooting happened, and it was caught on surveillance.

