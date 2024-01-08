Birthday Club
Murder trial set to start in Ohio Co.

Aaron McQuady.
Aaron McQuady.(Ohio Co. Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A murder trial is scheduled to start Monday morning in Ohio County.

Court records show Aaron McQuady’s trial is set to start at 9 a.m.

He’s accused of shooting Matthew and Christopher Wallace several times.

[Previous: 2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead]

Deputies say the men were found with several gunshot wounds in a Rockport driveway back in March of 2022.

They say Matthew died from those injuries.

Deputies say several children were there when the shooting happened, and it was caught on surveillance.

