Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Monday Sunrise Headlines

1/8 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Happening Monday, the murder trial for an Ohio County man is set to start.

Deputies say Aaron McQuady is accused of shooting two people back in March of 2022.

A former University of Evansville employee is accused of going into students dorms, and stealing women’s underwear.

Happening Monday, local police and university leaders are discussing the arrest in a joint press conference.

With the first contest of the 2024 Presidential race just a week away, all eyes are on Iowa.

We have the latest from Washington this morning.

Terror in the sky, passengers are worried and some are demanding airlines to make changes after an Alaska airlines planes lost a door plug mid-flight.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana expiring this month
HASANI ALEXANDRIA GYDEN
Evansville woman caught on camera pointing loaded gun at ex-boyfriend, police say
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co. (Source: Vlad)
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co.
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Allison Smithler
Woman who reached plea deal in toddler fentanyl death back in jail on new neglect charge

Latest News

1/8 Monday Sunrise Headlines
1/8 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Allison Smithler
Woman who reached plea deal in toddler fentanyl death back in jail on new neglect charge
Highway 41 at Washington Avenue.
Phase 2 of Highway 41/Washington pedestrian bridge to get underway
UE holding news conference on now former employee’s arrest
UE holding news conference on now former employee’s arrest