Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Happening Monday, the murder trial for an Ohio County man is set to start.

Deputies say Aaron McQuady is accused of shooting two people back in March of 2022.

A former University of Evansville employee is accused of going into students dorms, and stealing women’s underwear.

Happening Monday, local police and university leaders are discussing the arrest in a joint press conference.

With the first contest of the 2024 Presidential race just a week away, all eyes are on Iowa.

We have the latest from Washington this morning.

Terror in the sky, passengers are worried and some are demanding airlines to make changes after an Alaska airlines planes lost a door plug mid-flight.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.