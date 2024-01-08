Meth, marijuana and mushrooms found after fight in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say two people were arrested at the end of the year in an unexpected drug bust in Madisonville.

On December 31, 2023, officers were called to the 200 block of Dulin Street for a fight outside a residence.

During the investigation, MPD received a tip about a large amount of drugs inside the home.

According to a police report, officers searched the home and found around 2.6 pounds of meth, more than 10 ounces of marijuana, about 11 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a loaded Taurus handgun.

Police say the two people on scene, Alexis Massey and Manuel Martinez-Baltazar, were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on numerous charges.

