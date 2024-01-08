Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Meth, marijuana and mushrooms found after fight in Madisonville

Drug bust in Madisonville
Drug bust in Madisonville(Madisonville Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say two people were arrested at the end of the year in an unexpected drug bust in Madisonville.

On December 31, 2023, officers were called to the 200 block of Dulin Street for a fight outside a residence.

During the investigation, MPD received a tip about a large amount of drugs inside the home.

According to a police report, officers searched the home and found around 2.6 pounds of meth, more than 10 ounces of marijuana, about 11 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a loaded Taurus handgun.

Police say the two people on scene, Alexis Massey and Manuel Martinez-Baltazar, were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on numerous charges.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana expiring this month
Allison Smithler
Woman who reached plea deal in toddler fentanyl death back in jail on new neglect charge
Gregory Jean-Baptiste
SUV badly damaged by man who regrets selling it, police say
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Alert Day Monday night into Tuesday
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co. (Source: Vlad)
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Old St. Joseph's Hospital
Old Huntingburg hospital going up for auction Tuesday
Marked road
Oak Grove Road is now back open with new improvements
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Vanderburgh Co. Commission opening bids for Coliseum work
Loraine Jones and Jeffrey Lazare
Police: A pound of meth found during stop of ‘tweaking’ driver