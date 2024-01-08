Home intruder leads police on chase after stealing SUV in Owensboro, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 35-year-old Bowling Green man is behind bars after police accused him of leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car.

Saturday morning, officers responded to the 400 block of W. Legion Boulevard after a caller stated a stranger got into his home, stole his car keys and took off in a white Chevrolet SUV.

According to a police report, officers spotted the suspect vehicle driving erratically on Frederica Street and tried to pull the driver over.

Officers say the driver sped off and was spotted again at the dead-end of a street.

The driver then reportedly drove over a curb into a small ditch in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Police say the driver, Martin L. Hatfield, hopped out of the car and ran away northbound on JR Miller Boulevard.

Officers tell us Hatfield ran up to a passing vehicle and tried to open the driver-side door but failed.

Hatfield is accused again of running away, but this time was caught and apprehended by officers.

Police identified him as a suspect in a separate burglary from Christmas. Officers say they found a stolen license plate for another vehicle in his possession.

Hatfield was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and then was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a laundry list of charges.

