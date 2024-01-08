Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new Wesselman Playground

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation say they are set to hold a groundbreaking for the new Wesselman Playground.

According to a release, the playground, designed with the help of Play Pros and Morley was created to focus on inclusion, making it an ideal play area for children and adults of all ages, with or without unique physical or developmental needs.

“We are incredibly excited to make this playground a reality for our community,” said Danielle Crooks, executive director of the Department of Parks & Recreation. “I hope that this is just the beginning of a renewed focus on inclusion in our parks and recreational spaces.”

Officials say that groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m.

