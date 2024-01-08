Birthday Club
Dogs from 7 states compete in obedience challenge in Evansville

Dogs from 7 state compete in obedience challenge in Evansville
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of dogs were all competing for the title of goodest boy this weekend at Evansville Obedience Club, but for many of the pet owners who entered their pups into the rally, it all started with a bad dog.

That was the case for Sheryl Froehle.

“I had a german shepherd that would not come,” she said. “I was like, woah, I need some tips.”

After those first training sessions, Froehle says she was hooked.

“It just grabs you, the more your dog communicates and does what you want it to do,” she said.

Froehle’s dogs Ruby and Alexander were two of more than five dozen dogs from seven states competing in the American Kennel Club sporting event at Evansville Obedience Club.

While having a behaved dog in the house is a plus, owners like Shelby Buono say their dogs love the training too.

“People think, ‘Well, how does your dog like to do sit, down and stay?’” she said. “Because they like to please me, and they like to learn.”

To Froehle, it’s all about keeping a regular training routine with her two dogs. She says she doesn’t usually spend more than 15 to 30 minutes a day working on commands.

“I train before I feed them in the morning,and I train them in the evening before I feed them,” she said.

With her German Shepherd, Alex, almost near retirement age, Froehle says years of competitions have brought her and her best friend closer together.

“Texas, Colorado, we traveled extensively, and we loved going to shows and meeting people and having a lot of fun.”

Others like Evansville Obedience Club President John Metzger say the sport teaches their dog discipline that keeps them out of trouble.

“I’ve had instances in my own life where ‘come’ and ‘down’ and different commands saved their life,” Metzger said.

He says with the emergence of deadly drugs like fentanyl, certain commands have become even more important.

“One time I was in a hotel room, went in, my dog was on the other side. I went to see what had his attention and there was a pill on the floor,” he said.

The nonprofit Evansville Obedience Club offers classes for dogs at all levels. Metzger says it’s never too late to start.

“Anybody can learn this. It just takes time.”

