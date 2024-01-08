Comedian Jim Breuer’s ‘Survival with Laughter Tour’ stopping in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Jim Breuer has announced he will be making a stop in Evansville.

According to a release, that’s happening August 3 at the Victory Theater.

Officials say it’s all a part of Breuer’s Survival with Laughter Tour.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale beginning Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.

For those who are interested, you can purchase those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

