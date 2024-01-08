Alert Day tonight and Tuesday for heavy rain and high winds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for heavy rain and high winds tonight and throughout Tuesday.

Rain is already working its way into the Tri-State and will become widespread overnight and into Tuesday morning. Some moderate to heavy rainfall is possible and could cause localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The rain will become more scattered during the day Tuesday, but rain chances still persist throughout the entire day. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, we will see a changeover to scattered snow or rain/snow mix, but we are expecting little to no snow accumulation. We will then see clearing skies on Wednesday.

In total, most of us will probably pick up 1-1.5″ of rain from this system, but isolated totals closer to 2″ may be possible. This will be our first rainfall over 0.5″ since October 28.

While the greatest heavy rain threat is tonight into Tuesday morning, the greatest wind threat will be later in the day on Tuesday. Our peak wind gusts will likely reach about 30 mph tonight, 35 mph during the day Tuesday, and 40 mph Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night. Those high winds may cause some sporadic tree damage or isolated power outages, but neither is expected to be a widespread issue.

Our temperatures will hold pretty steady in the low 40s tonight then climb into the upper 40s to low 50s during the first half of the day Tuesday. Our temperatures will gradually begin to drop Tuesday afternoon and evening, eventually bottoming out in the upper 20s by the end of Tuesday night.

Another low-pressure system will bring us additional rain chances beginning Thursday night and continuing through the day Friday. While that system appears to be mainly rain, we could see a changeover to snow Friday night into early Saturday morning. Right now, it seems any snow accumulation would be light, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

On the backside of that low-pressure system, Arctic air will filter into the Tri-State, leaving us with some bitter cold temperatures this weekend and into the start of next week. Some additional snow showers are possible next Monday, but since that is still a full week away, it is too early to speculate about snowfall accumulations.

