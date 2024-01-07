Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Pursuit ends in crash in western Vanderburgh Co.
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Perry Co. pursuit
Perry Co. authorities looking for suspect

Latest News

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
Gov. Holcomb delivering State of the State Tuesday
Gov. Holcomb delivering State of the State Tuesday
Gov. Beshear attending Ohio Co. business expansion ribbon cutting
Gov. Beshear attending Ohio Co. business expansion ribbon cutting
Two explosive blasts took down the main piers of the Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland”...
Demolition for Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge pier completed