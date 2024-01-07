Birthday Club
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a traffic stop turned into a chase Sunday.

It started shortly before 1:30 p.m. near First Avenue and Diamond.

Deputies say they stopped the driver and spoke with him, but he took off.

About 10 minutes later, another deputy spotted the car near Diamond and Kratzville, but says the driver took off again.

There was a short chase that was called off around Diamond and 41.

Authorities say they believe they know who the driver is and plan to file charges.

